Twin Tiers celebrates graduates from two local colleges

(WETM) – Pomp and circumstance have returned to the Twin Tiers, as graduation season begins. Two local colleges celebrated their seniors Saturday with in-person socially distanced celebrations.

Corning Community College recognized the graduating class outside today in a drive-in ceremony. Graduates and their families stayed inside or near their vehicles for the event. They received their diplomas by driving through the processional line.

At Mansfield University, graduates were split into two groups to accommodate seniors and a few guests. The Class of 2021 walked across the stage, socially distanced, to receive their diplomas. They were allowed to remove their masks while on stage for photos.

Last year, many colleges and universities were forced to host virtual celebrations instead of in-person ceremonies. Some schools even held parades to honor the graduates in a safe manner.

