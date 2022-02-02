Twin Tiers Closings and Delays ahead of winter weather

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Picture with school bus in snow Closing and delays credit to Pixaby
February 04 2022 08:00 am

(WETM) – Ahead of the winter weather that is expected to drop large amounts of snow and sleet on the Southern Tier, many schools, businesses, and organizations have announced closings.

As of 6:00 p.m. on February 2, more than a dozen locations across the Twin Tiers have announced they will be closed on Thursday, Friday or the remainder of the week. These include multiple school districts, food pantries and local government buildings. All closings can be viewed through the link below.

The Elmira downtown parking garage will also be open for free beginning Wednesday at 8 p.m. to help residents park off the streets in order to make cleanup from the storm easier. Drivers are reminded to keep their cars clean and to park off the roads.

Follow 18 News for the latest developments in weather conditions and closings.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

Click for Interactive Radar
satelite/radar

Trending Now