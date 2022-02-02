Twin Tiers Closings and Delays ahead of winter weather

(WETM) – Ahead of the winter weather that is expected to drop large amounts of snow and sleet on the Southern Tier, many schools, businesses, and organizations have announced closings.

As of 6:00 p.m. on February 2, more than a dozen locations across the Twin Tiers have announced they will be closed on Thursday, Friday or the remainder of the week. These include multiple school districts, food pantries and local government buildings. All closings can be viewed through the link below.

The Elmira downtown parking garage will also be open for free beginning Wednesday at 8 p.m. to help residents park off the streets in order to make cleanup from the storm easier. Drivers are reminded to keep their cars clean and to park off the roads.

Follow 18 News for the latest developments in weather conditions and closings.