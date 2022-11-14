BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – The halls of the Arnot Mall were packed over the weekend, as hundreds of people turned out for Twin Tiers Comic-Con 2022.

The two-day event filled the Arnot Mall Event Center on Nov. 12 and 13 as locals dressed up as their favorite characters, learned about comics and cosplay, and participated in trivia contests.

Michael Royle, co-owner of Page One Entertainment, said while there were “bumps in the road” to organizing the event, the outcome was worth it.

“This is a pop culture show,” Royle explained. “So there is everything from art, to crafts, to comic books, to celebrities, to vehicles, to cosplay… there’s something for everybody.”

According to the event’s website, this was the sixth convention. In 2019, the event drew 3,800 people, according to the site.