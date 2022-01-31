Twin Tiers gas prices remain split; higher than national average

(WETM) – ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Gas prices are still going up, and in both New York and Pennsylvania, they’re higher than the national average.

This past week in New York, prices went up five cents, on average. The national average had a similar move, going up four cents. But the Twin Tiers are split. The Southern Tier counties remain lower than much of the rest of New York State, but they’re still high among most of the Commonwealth’s Northern Tier.

NYS average: $3.55 per gallon ($2.51 in 2021)

PA average: $3.54 per gallon ($2.70 in 2021)

U.S. average: $3.37 per gallon ($2.42 in 2021)

AAA says the demand for gas is pretty typical for winter, looking like January of two years ago, before the COVID-19 pandemic became widespread across America. Oil prices are in the high 80s and low 90s per barrel.

“Tension between Russia and Ukraine pushed crude prices up last week,” AAA says. “Amid tight global supply, there are market concerns that a looming invasion could contribute to a volatile market, pushing prices higher.”

Here are the average prices across upstate New York: