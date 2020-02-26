Twin Tiers Honor Flight will fly veterans to Washington D.C free of cost

BINGHAMTON, NY – A flight from the Greater Binghamton Airport to Washington D.C. will make sure that veterans get the celebration they have always deserved.

Twin Tiers Honor Flight will embark on its 10th mission since its 2014 founding.

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar made the announcement with Department of Aviation Commissioner Mark Heefner beside him.

The flight will take veterans in our area down to the nation’s capital to spend a day seeing the memorials at no cost.

Honor Flight Board Member and Treasurer Steve Gardner says the reception when they return to Binghamton is one the veterans have always deserved.

“These are greetings they did not receive when they came home from their active duty or from their active service back when they were veterans from World War 2, Korea, or Vietnam. This is a real memorable day for them. It’s actually the day of their life. It’s a very emotional day as I said, and I think it’s just one of the greatest things that we can do,” says Gardner.

The flight will take off Saturday, April 18th, at 7:00 AM, and will have approximately 160 people with veterans, guardians, and staff.

If you want more information about the flight, you can visit twintiershonorflight.org.