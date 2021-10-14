Twin Tiers Today: Oct. 14th, 2021

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) - Plans for a new apartment building in downtown Elmira are moving forward after disputes over zoning and allocated parking spots for residents.

The Reynolds Way Apartment project would renovate four existing buildings into new apartment buildings with 42 units and parking. The Arbor Housing project would be located on two pieces of land, one on the 400 block of Church Street and the second on the 300 block of Academy Place.