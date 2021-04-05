Twin Tiers under an enhanced fire risk this week

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Portions of the Twin Tiers are under an increased fire risk over the next two days thanks to favorable conditions for fire ignition and spread. This threat will continue into Tuesday with even lower relative humidity. However winds will be somewhat lighter. Meteorologist Mitchell Gaines explains what the necessary conditions are for fire spread.

“Sometimes you can get concern in the 15-25 mile an hour range. But particularly when it is over 25 miles an hour, you get a dry surface, dry and warm surface overall with those strong winds. If a fire happens to set out, with weather conditions fitting those criteria, conditions can become favorable for that fire to spread,” said Gaines. Use caution in handling any potential ignition source, including machinery, cigarettes, and matches.