Two Addison businesses to host benefit for flood victims

ADDISON, N.Y. (WETM) – Two local businesses in Addison will be hosting a benefit event for victims of the recent flooding that devastated parts of Steuben County.

Dave & Son Tree Service and Moe-Town Music Venue will team up for an event full of music, raffles and food on September 11. The event runs from 1-11 p.m at the Venue on State Route 417 in Addison.

There will be Chinese auctions, 50/50 raffles, a chicken barbeque, hamburgers and hot dogs, bounces houses, live bands, and a corn hole tournament.

Organizers are any kind of donation to raffle off, including gift cards, gift baskets, or even wood pellets.