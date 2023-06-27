CATLIN, N.Y. (WETM) — Members of the New York State Police have announced the arrest of two individuals in the town of Catlin in June.

According to police, 43-year-old Aaron C. Adair of Bath and 33-year-old Krystin Webster of Wellsboro, Pa. were arrested and charged with the crimes of burglary in the third degree, a class D felony, and possession of burglary tools, a misdemeanor.

Police say that on Thursday, June 22, police responded to a building on Chambers Road in Catlin for a burglary in progress.

When police investigated the area, they claim they witnessed Adair and Webster stealing scrap metal, mainly copper piping, from inside the building.

Both were then taken into custody, but soon after they say that Adair had fled the area and escaped into a wooded area.

Adair was located after a search from the Chemung County Sherrif K9 Unit, finding him climbing a tree.

Both individuals were arraigned in the Town of Catlin Court with Webster being released and Adair being committed to the Chemung County Jail with no bail pending further actions from the court.