Two arrested for animal torture in Schuyler County

CATHARINE, N.Y. (WETM) – Two people have been arrested on animal cruelty charges in Schuyler County in connection to an incident from December.

Justin Frisk and Tiffany Myers were arrested on Oak Hill Road on February 14, 2022 by the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office in connection to the incident. According to the arrest report, Frisk and Myers allegedly abandoned or failed to feed animals in the incident reported late in the morning on December 22, 2021.

Both were charged with Torture/Injure/Not Feeding Animals (a class-A misdemeanor) and Abandonment of Animals (an unclassified misdemeanor). Frisk was released on his own recognizance and Myers was released on an appearance ticket.

18 News has reached out to the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office for more information. Details will be provided as they become available.