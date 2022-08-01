HAMMONDSPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – Two men in Hammondsport have been arrested after police said they were involved in falsely reporting the theft of $20,000.

Thomas Hoaglin (27) and Dylan Walker (24) of Hammondsport were arrested on July 29 after a joint investigation by New York State Police and the Village of Bath Police Department. According to police, Hoaglin reported on July 19 that someone had broken into his house and stolen the money.

NYSP said that a third party had previously given Hoaglin the $20,000 to hold onto. In turn, Hoaglin gave the money to Dylan Walker so that he could claim the money was stolen in a police report, NYSP said.

Hoaglin was charged with 2nd-degree Obstruction of Governmental Administration. Walker was charged with 3rd-degree Criminal Possession of Stolen Property: Value of Property over $3,000. Both were issued tickets to appear in court at a later date.