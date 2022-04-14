CHEMUNG, N.Y. (WETM) – Two downstate men have been arrested for allegedly possessing over 30,000 unstamped cigarettes in Chemung County, according to police.

New York State Police arrested Abid Subrati (50) and Mohamed Baksh (64), both from Queens, were arrested around 2:40 p.m. on April 30. According to the arrest report, Subrati and Baksh were allegedly in possession of and transporting more than 30,000 unstamped cigarettes in the Town of Chemung.

According to New York State Law, section C2 of the Cigarette and tobacco products tax law, someone is guilty if they knowingly possess and transport more than 30,000 cigarettes for the purpose of selling them in “any unstamped or unlawfully stamped packages”

Both Sabrati and Baksh were charged with 3rd-degree Criminal Tax Fraud and Possession-Transportation of 30K+ Unstamped Cigarettes, (both class-D felonies). 18 News has reached out to New York State Police for more information on the case. Further details will be provided as they become available.