Two arrested for stealing U-Haul trucks in South Waverly

SOUTH WAVERLY, Pa. (WETM) – Two people have been arrested for allegedly stealing multiple U-Haul trucks in New York and taking them into Pennsylvania.

Jason Widrig, 24, of Waverly, and Victoria Kipp, 30, of Johnson City, were arrested around 7:45 p.m. on January 27. The arrests followed a joint investigation between the Tioga County Sheriff’s Office and Sayre Police Department.

The Sheriff’s Office had received reports of people stealing U-Haul trucks in New York and taking them to Foote’s Tire and Auto Service in South Waverly, Pa. According to the arrest report, Widrig and Kipp were using fake names and emails to make online truck reservations and then breaking into the locked key boxes to avoid paying. When the Sheriff’s Office contacted Sayre Police, this had happened to two trucks.

On January 27, U-Haul contacted Sayre Police to tell them another reservation had been made that night for Foote’s Auto. At the business, police allegedly saw Widrig be let out of a vehicle, approach the truck and pry open the key box. He then allegedly got in the truck and started it before police “converged on the truck to stop it from leaving.”

Widrig was charged with Felony Theft by Unlawful Taking and misdemeanor charges of Possession of Instrument of a Crime with Intent and Criminal Mischief. Kipp was charged with Felony Theft by Unlawful Taking. Both were taken to the Bradford County Correctional Facility where Widrig’s bail was set at $50,000 and Kipp’s at $30,000.