HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — A man and a woman from Schuyler County were arrested after police say they stole a trailer from a business in Horseheads with a value nearing $10,000.

According to state police, Kyle Rogers and Shelby Narde, both from Watkins Glen, were arrested and charged with criminal possession of stolen property.

Police say that the pair were found to have a 25-foot gooseneck trailer that had been stolen from MRC Global in Horseheads.

According to state police, Rogers and Narde were processed and then released.