BURDETT, N.Y. (WETM) – Two people in Burdett have been accused of stealing thousands of dollars in public benefits, according to the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office.

Cameron Adams (45) and Christine Mcafee (42) were arrested on August 16 by the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office in connection to the fraud. The arrest report said that the two filed false applications and received more than $3,000 in public benefits that they weren’t eligible to receive.

Both were charged with 3rd-degree Welfare Fraud and 3rd-degree Grand Larceny. Adams was also charged with six counts of Offering a False Instrument for filing.

Adams and Mcafee were issued tickets to appear in the Village of Montour Falls Court at a later date, according to the Sheriff’s Office.