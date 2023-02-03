CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Two people from Corning have been arrested in connection to a drug sales investigation, according to police.

Corning City Police announced that Nathan Andrews (38) and Kellie Kelley (37) were arrested on February 2 after a Steuben County SWAT team executed a no-knock search warrant on East Second St.

According to police, the warrant was the result of an investigation into sales of methamphetamine.

Andrews was charged with four counts of 2nd-degree Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance and four counts of 3rd-degree Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance. Kelley was charged with one count of Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

Corning PD said the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office helped in the investigation.