Ryan Bashore, 24, (seen left) and Elliot Barner, 37, (seen right)

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Elmira Police have reported the arrest of two men in the city following a traffic stop on Wednesday, Jan. 25.

The Ruger 9mm pistol found by police

According to Elmira Police, 37-year-old Elliot Barner, and 24-year-old Ryan Bashore, were arrested in Elmira’s east side after they were seen throwing a weapon from their vehicle before a traffic stop.

Police say the handgun was thrown from the vehicle and into a residential area before the stop.

Police were able to locate the weapon and identified it as a loaded Ruger 9mm.

The men were taken into custody without incident and were charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 3rd Degree.

In addition, Barner was charged with numerous traffic law violations, while it was learned that Bashore had outstanding warrants for his arrest in the City of Elmira, Village of Elmira Heights, and out of the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office.