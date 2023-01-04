L: Jerram family at Guthrie Cortland/R: Melonie, Zachary and baby Haylyn at Guthrie Corning (Courtesy: Guthrie)

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – Some families in the Southern Tier welcomed in the New Year by welcoming new additions to their families, as well.

Guthrie announced that two babies were born at its hospitals on New Year’s Day.

At Guthrie Corning, Melonie Trubic and Zachary Perkins of Bath welcomed baby girl Haylyn Jean Perkins at 7:08 a.m. The hospital said Haylyn weighed in at a healthy 8 lbs. 6 oz. and was 21 inches long.

Less than four hours earlier, Guthrie Cortland saw the birth of Sami Jerram to Kylee and Jacob Jerram at 3:33 a.m. Sami was also a healthy baby, Guthrie said, weighing 7 lbs. 12 oz. and measuring 20 inches long.

Congratulations to the parents on a celebratory start to 2023!