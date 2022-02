ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Twin Tiers welcomed two new babies on February 22, 2022.

Arnot Health reported that the fitting number of two babies were born on ‘Twosday’. One of the babies, Worthy Rain Wilder-Mcgriff, was born a little early to an Elmira family, but Arnot said she’s very healthy and the family is excited to have her home.

The other family chose not to have a photo taken of their baby.

Congratulations to the families of the healthy, happy newborns!