BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Julie A. Wing, 38, and Jason M. York, 42, of Bath were arrested Wednesday evening by the Village of Bath Police Department and Steuben County Sheriff’s Department.

Police say they removed scales, packaging material, and crystal meth from the scene.

Both Wing and York were charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and were taken to the Centralized Arraignment Court where they will be arraigned at a later date.