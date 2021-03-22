Two businesses found to be not in compliance during the Underage Drinking Initiative

(WETM)- New York State Police Conducted an Underage Drinking Initiative in Tioga County Saturday.

Two establishments were not in compliance under the New York Alcoholic Beverage Control Law Section 65, Prohibited sale to a person under the age of 21.

The following businesses were found not in compliance:

Waverly Liquor and Wine, Fulton Street, Waverly, NY

Fun City Gas Station, West Tioga Street, Spencer, NY

An appearance ticket was issued to each person who sold the alcohol to the minor.

The businesses that complied includes:

Dandy Mini-Mart, West River Road, Nichols, NY

Top of the Morning Wine & Liquor Store, West River Road, Nichols, NY

TJ’s Market, State Route 17C, Barton, NY

Ted Clark’s Busy Market, Broad Street, Waverly, NY

Dandy Mini-Mart, Chemung Street, Waverly, NY

Mirabito Convenience Store, Owego Street, Candor, NY

Dandy Mini-Mart, Owego Street, Candor, NY

During the Underage Drinking Detail Initiative, retail establishments are checked to utilize a trooper in plain clothes and one or several underaged operatives who cannot lie about their age or give a fake date of birth (if asked).

When asked for ID, they must show their real ID.