Two Canisteo juveniles arrested for burglary

CANISTEO, N.Y. (WETM) – Two juveniles of Canisteo have been arrested for Burglary, Criminal Mischief, and Criminal Tampering.

On Friday April 17th, 2020 The Canisteo Village Police Department arrested two juveniles of Canisteo for Burglary in the 3rd Degree, Criminal Mischief in the 3rd Degree, and Criminal Tampering in the 3rd Degree. During the investigation officers were able to gain evidence of the two juveniles gaining entry into a restricted area of the Canisteo Laundromat located at 12 Depot Street and vandalizing private property.

The two juveniles were released to their parents with appearance tickets to appear in Steuben County Probation at a later date and time.