BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) — A two-car vehicle accident occurred this afternoon in Big Flats, resulting in possible injury, and a temporary blockage of the road.

Scanner reports first came into the newsroom around 2:50 p.m. of a two-car accident at the intersection in front of the Five Guys restaurant along County Road 64 in Big Flats.

Big Flats Fire, Erway Ambulance, and New York State Police were on the scene to assess traffic, shut down the intersection, and take care of those involved.

The vehicles consisted of a grey Nissan SUV that had sustained heavy damage to the left rear of the vehicle, while the second vehicle was a red Chevy pickup truck that had sustained damage to the front driver side of the vehicle, both had to be towed from the scene.

A reporter was on the scene and saw paramedics assessing two individuals near the back of the ambulance, both were up and walking, but were unaware if they had to be transported to the hospital.

The scene was cleared and traffic was moving again as of 3:20 p.m.