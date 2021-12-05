Two-car accident in Elmira leads to alleged DWI arrest

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — A two-car accident near Elmira College ends in a possible DWI arrest by police.

The accident occurred around 2:40 p.m. on Sunday at the intersection of College Ave. and W Washington Ave. involving a silver four-door car and a small red SUV.

Our reporter spoke to the driver of the silver vehicle, and other witnesses, on the scene and it’s reported that the red SUV went through a red light before striking the silver vehicle near head-on.

Paramedics evaluated the woman driving the red vehicle and determined she did not need to be taken to the hospital and was handed off to police and was arrested for a possible DWI.

Our reporter on scene observed no other injuries, and the individuals inside of the silver vehicle did not seem to need any medical attention.

18News will provide more information if any becomes available.