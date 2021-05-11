Two car accident on College Ave in Elmira, two people fled on foot

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A two car accident has stopped traffic at the intersection of College Ave. and W. Gray Street in Elmira and two of the occupants fled on foot.

Reports of the accident came into the 18 Newsroom shortly before 11 a.m. showing a red car that suffered heavy front end damage and a gray car that had serious damage on its passenger side.

According to Elmira Police, the silver Nissan with Maryland plates is a rental car and both the driver and passenger fled the scene. As of 11:30 a.m. they had not been located.









It’s unknown if there were any injuries as a result of this accident. Both vehicles are being towed from the scene and 18 News will have more information on the crash as it becomes available.