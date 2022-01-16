Two-car accident slows traffic in downtown Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A two-vehicle car accident interrupted traffic in downtown Elmira Sunday morning.

Police responded to a two-car accident at the intersection of Clemens Center Parkway and Water Street around 11:30 a.m. on January 16.

According to witnesses and the drivers and passengers involved, no one was injured.

The driver of one of the cars told 18 News that she was turning north onto Clemens Center Parkway and didn’t see the other car coming straight along Water Street.

The fronts of both cars suffered significant damage, with one of the sedans sitting in the middle of the intersection. Around 11:50, crews arrived to begin removing the cars from the scene.

18 News will continue to follow this story and provide more information as it becomes available.

This is the second accident at this intersection in 3 days, with another two-car crash slowing traffic on Friday, January 14.