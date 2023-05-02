ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Two vehicles were involved in a crash in Elmira on Tuesday evening.

The crash occurred between a compact car and a pickup truck at the intersection of Spaulding Street and Home Street around 5 p.m. on May 2. The front of the compact car sustained significant visible damage to its hood and one of its headlights.

The truck jumped a curb and hit a tree as a result of the crash. The damage sustained from hitting the tree appears to be minor. The 18 News reporter on the scene was unable to see if the back of the truck was damaged by the crash.

The Elmira Police Department and the Elmira Fire Department were at the scene of the crash. No one appears to have been injured.