Two-car crash slows traffic in Southport Sunday afternoon

SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) — A two-car accident slowed traffic in Southport Sunday afternoon.

Reports of the accident came in a little after 4 p.m., a reporter quickly made their way to the scene to discover emergency vehicles along with the ones in the accident.

The cars involved included a four-door silver sedan and a dark-colored SUV, the sedan had suffered crippling damages causing the airbags to deploy while the SUV sustained minor damage to the rear of the vehicle.

A tow truck arrived on scene around 4:20 p.m. to load the sedan onto the truck in order to clear the scene.

The Chemung County Sheriff’s Department was on scene along with the Southport Fire Department to direct traffic.

It is unknown if there were any injuries.

