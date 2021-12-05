Two car vehicle accident leaves individuals with reported injuries in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Around 11 a.m. on Sunday, a report of a motor vehicle accident with injuries was reported over the scanner in Elmira’s Southside.

The accident occurred at the intersection of Pennsylvania Ave. and Clemens Center Parkway involving two vehicles, a dark-colored Jeep, and a silver pick-up truck.

First responders were quick to the scene to attend to those in need, and it is unaware at this time the extent of the injuries.

From our reporter on the scene, they say the vehicles seemed to sustain minor damage.