SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) — Two cars crashed at an intersection on the Clemens Center Parkway on Wednesday evening.

According to an 18 News reporter at the scene, two white SUVs crashed at the intersection of the Clemens Center Parkway and Cedar Street around 4:45 p.m. on Aug. 9. Airbags deployed in both vehicles. The severity of injuries for those involved is unknown at this time.

The front of one of the vehicles sustained significant damage, and the other vehicle’s damage was not visible from the road.

The New York State Police Department, the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office, the Southport Fire Department, and Erway Ambulance responded to the scene of the crash.

Southbound traffic was delayed following the crash.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated as more information becomes available.