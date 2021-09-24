Two charged in armed robbery of Ithaca taxi driver, fled in Schuyler County

Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Ithaca Police Department has filed charges against Joseph Esposito, 35, and Ronald Snyder, 41, for the armed robbery that took place on August 29 at a Speedway Gas Station.

Esposito was charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon and Snyder was Charged with First-Degree Robbery.

Both are currently incarcerated on unrelated charges and remain incustody. Police said additional charges may be filed later.

Police responded to a Speedway Gas Station on Elmira Road for a report of an armed robbery of a taxi driver on August 29.

Officers learned that two suspects approached the victim in the parking lot at that location. One of the suspects pointed what appeared to be a rifle at the victim and demanded the keys to a taxi the victim was operating.

The suspects then fled the scene in the taxi, southbound on Elmira Road. A short time later the taxi was discovered, abandoned, and unsecured in Schuyler County. No one was injured.