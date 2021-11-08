Two child COVID vaccine clinics in Chemung County this month

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Chemung County Health Department will hold two COVID-19 vaccine clinics exclusively for kids ages 5-11 this month.
The Pfizer clinics will be on November 10 and 17 from 4:30-5:30 p.m. at 103 Washington Street.
Pre-registration is required, and a parent or guardian must be present to provide consent. Parents can register and fill out the consent form by visiting the Chemung County website.
The Health Department is reminding kids to drink plenty of water and to eat something before the vaccine. Masks are also required at all clinics.