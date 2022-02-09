Two Cornell students competed on “Jeopardy!” this week

Art Fleming, the original “Jeopardy!” host, once said he could not “fathom” by producers made three specific changes to the show. (Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Two students represented Cornell University by competing on the popular American game show “Jeopardy!” on Tuesday, February 8.

Catherine Zhang ’22, a computer science and sociology major from Pennington, New Jersey, competed on the show’s National College Championship. Andrés Quijano ’22, a government major from San Juan, Puerto Rico, competed on the show’s normal programming.

Zhang has been watching “Jeopardy!” since she was young and decided to take the online test for the college tournament last year. She said it was a huge honor to represent Cornell in the tournament.

“Learning that I was going to be on the show was unbelievably exciting and surreal,” said Zhang. “I couldn’t be more grateful to have had this opportunity and to have met so many amazing students from around the country who love the show as much as I do.”

Quijano spoke with WETM earlier about his time on the show. He said it was a mind-shattering experience to be on the Alex Trebek Stage and to meet the game show’s host, Mayim Bialik. He is also grateful for Cornell publishing the audition information.

“Being inside the studio and seeing the podiums and the stage with all the little demarcated squares with the answers was just unbelievable,” said Quijano. “As for Cornell, I’m also really grateful that they took it on themselves to publish all the information beforehand. I also want to give shoutout to my classmate Catherine Zhang who was in the College Tournament.”

“Jeopardy!” is on weeknights at 7 PM on WETM 18.