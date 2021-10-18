Two COVID deaths in Steuben County; total now 221

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Two more people have died from COVID-19 complications in Steuben County. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the county to 221.

One individual was a female resident of the Town of Hornby who died at the age of 86 and one was a male resident of the Town of Greenwood who died at the age of 56.

“We are deeply saddened over the continued deaths of Steuben residents due to COVID,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “We urge everyone to adhere to COVID prevention strategies, including to get vaccinated as soon as possible.”

All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.