EAST CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Two people were taken by ambulance after a two-vehicle accident in East Corning on Wednesday afternoon.

The accident occurred on Rt. 352 over I-86 when one vehicle was t-boned by a second car. Airbags were deployed and two people were seen being taken by ambulance at the scene.

State Police, the East Corning Fire Department, and ambulances responded to the scene.