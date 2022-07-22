ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Two people have been accused of a violent burglary earlier this spring, allegedly attacking multiple women and breaking one of the victim’s arms, according to court documents.

Charles and Tiffani Murrell were indicted by the Chemung County Grand Jury on July 7 in connection to the case. The indictment alleged that the two broke into a home on Sly Street on May 28, 2022 and then attacked two women.

They allegedly beat one woman in the head and body, “causing substantial pain”, and allegedly threw another woman down a flight of stairs onto a wooden floor, breaking her right arm, the indictment said. Charles Murrell also allegedly choked the woman who was thrown down the stairs.

Both Tiffani and Charles Murrell were indicted on two counts of 1st-degree Burglary and one count of third-degree Assault. Charles Murrell faced the additional charges of second-degree Assault and Criminal Obstruction of Breathing.