HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – A Hornell woman has been arrested after two children were hospitalized when they ingested edible marijuana, according to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office.

Tattiana Irving, 26, was arrested on July 26, 2022 after an investigation into the incident. The release from the Sheriff’s Office said that Irving allegedly had edible marijuana and that two children ingested it, “causing a medical emergency.”

The children were hospitalized because of the incident, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Irving was charged with 2nd-degree Reckless Endangerment and Endangering the Welfare of a Child. She was arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Court and released, the Sheriff’s Office said.