(WETM) – Two Southern Tier farms have won second and third-place prizes for their new grape beverages in the first year of the awards from Cornell.

Cornell AgriTech hosted the awards in Geneva on Dec. 9, 2022, recognizing new concord grape-based products, as well as the best new concord grape beverages. Cornell explained that the business competition aims to stimulate “innovation and development of new products and markets for one of New York’s largest and most historic grape industries.”

Pleasant Valley Wine Company in Hammondsport won second place in the Best New Concord Grape Beverage category for its Spike Vine Artisanal Hard Soda. Knapp Farm in Lowman won third place for its Concord Switchel.

Second- place winners received $10,000 cash and an “expert package of support from Cornell” worth $5,000. Third-place winners received $5,000 cash and a $3,500 support package.

Knapp Farm wins third prize on Dec. 9, 2022/Photo: Cornell University

Pleasant Valley wins second-place prize Dec. 9, 2022//Photo: Cornell University

The first-place winner was Westfield Maid Cooperative in Portland, NY for its Good ‘n Grapey Concord grape juice pouches.

The winners of the Best New Concord Grape-Based Product category were Stil-Bène, Inc. in Geneva (for its digestive health dietary supplement), Chia Smash in Brooklyn (for its Concord Superfood Jam), and The Center for Discovery in Harris (for its NYS Concord Balsamic Vinegar).

“Concord grapes are a critical part of New York’s agricultural economy,” said NYS Ag. Commissioner Richard Ball, “and with some exciting, innovative products and producers taking home the top prizes at this competition, I know that the best is yet to come.”