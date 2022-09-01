ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — Two Ithaca men were arrested following further investigation into the attempted robbery of a business back in August.

According to Police, Virgil C. Wanamaker was arrested on Thursday, Sept. 1, and charged with Attempted Robbery in the 1st degree, a Class C Felony.

In addition, Cairo S. Barnett was arrested on Wednesday, Aug. 31, and was charged with attempted Robbery in the 1st degree, a Class C Felony.

Both men were arraigned and remanded to Tompkins County Jail, with Wanamaker on $20,000 cash/$20,000 bond, and Barnett on $2,500 cash/$2,500 bond.

The arrests stem from the attempted robbery of Dankie’s Glass Shop on Aug. 19, where the men had fled the scene after meeting resistance from the shop owner.