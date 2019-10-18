Two men indicted after cocaine investigation

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Two Elmira men have been indicted after an investigation into the sale of cocaine in the city.

Jermaine Brown and Darrell Davis were arrested in September by Elmira Police as part of the investigation by the Elmira Police Department Drug Enforcement Unit, the New York State Police Violent Gang Narcotics Enforcement Team and the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Division.

Brown was indicted on one count of criminal possession of a controlled substance n the first degree and one count of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree for possessing over 11 ounces of cocaine.

Davis was indicted on five charges related to methamphetamine and cocaine possession by the Chemung County Grand Jury: three counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, and one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree.

Court documents also allege Davis possessed a loaded Sig Sauer .40 caliber semi-automatic pistol.

Police said this is not Davis’ first drug arrest. He was convicted back in December 2010 on drug charges in Livingston County and here in Elmira on May 17, 1999.