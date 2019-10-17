Two men sentenced for bringing 200 lbs of marijuana to the Twin Tiers

BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WETM) – Two men have been sentenced after police found 200 lbs of marijuana on a plane in Towanda in 2018.

Paul Riggie, 55, Folsom, CA, was resentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 21 months to 60 months, fines of $5000.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Possession with Intent to Deliver marijuana, a felony.

Matthew Roesner, 32, of Gardnerville, NV, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 10 months to 48 months, fines of $2500.00, plus court costs, he will also lose his driver’s license for six months, for the offense of Possession with Intent to Deliver, a felony.

Customs and Border Protection tracked a plane carrying Riggie and Roesner from California.

K-9 units searched the aircraft after it landed at the Bradford County Airport and State Police uncovered 40 packages containing nearly 200 pounds of pot, a large amount of cash, a pistol, and additional ammo.

Trooper Francis Carito of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Riggie following investigation of an incident that occurred in Towanda Township on January 18, 2019.