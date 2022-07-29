HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Drivers in Elmira and Horseheads are being reminded of a paving project that is scheduled to last all of next week.

In an announcement, Chemung County Executive Chris Moss said that the Department of Public Works will finish paving the two-mile section of Lake Road from the City line to Lattabrook Road starting Monday, August 1. The work is expected to last from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. each day through Friday, August 5.

The DPW asked that drivers use Grand Central Avenue to travel from the City line to Lattabrook Rd. Businesses will stay open on Lake Road, and workers will help customers and homeowners with accessing their driveways.

More information is available by calling the Chemung County DPW at 607-739-3896.