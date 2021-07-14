Two Montour Falls men charged with forging checks

MONTOUR FALLS, N.Y. (WETM) – Joshua Sheffer and Ricardo Castellar, both of Montour Falls, were charged with allegedly forging checks.

According to the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office, Sheffer and Castellar allegedly cashed separate forged checks at Chemung Canal Trust Company in the Village of Montour Falls on separate occasions.

Both were charged with possession of a forged instrument in the second degree, a class D felony, following an investigation by the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office.

Both men were arrested, arraigned, and released with future court appearances scheduled.