Two new exhibitions open at Community Arts of Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — On Nov. 19, the Community Arts of Elmira is opening two new exhibitions featuring local artists.

The exhibitions will be open to the public from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on November 19.

The first exhibit is titled The Fusion Arts COLLECTIVE in the Community Arts Gallery. A group artist talk will take place from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

This is the inaugural exhibition of The Fusion Arts COLLECTIVE, a culmination of a ten-week arts education opportunity for members of the Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) communities, involving photography and glass fusion, building on themes of connection, community, cityscape and identity.

This exhibit is presented by Community Arts of Elmira and Corning Museum of Glass – The Studio, with Creative Community Partners the Community Foundation of Elmira-Corning and the Finger Lakes, Corning Community College Center for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, Elmira College, Elmira Economic Opportunity Program, Elmira’s Hope Alliance, Tanglewood Nature Center & Museum, YWCA – Elmira and the Twin Tiers and YWCA Diversity Council.

The second exhibit is titled In Terms of Face by Christopher Eldred.

The goal of this exhibition is “to intrigue” the view by activating physical space in unique ways to make art more accessible to all. Eldred will speak at 7 p.m.







(top left and top middle: In Terms of Face) (top right and bottom: The Fusion Arts COLLECTIVE artists)

People can also view the gallery on Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m for free.