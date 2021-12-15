Two people arrested after police chase in Horseheads

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Two people were arrested after a police chase in the Town of Horseheads on Tuesday night.

According to New York State Police, Troopers responded to a shoplifting report shortly before 8 p.m. on Dec. 14 in Horseheads. Two suspects were later arrested in Elmira Heights after what appears to be a short chase.

Nathaniel Mitchell of Elmira Heights was arrested and charged with fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle, reckless endangerment, and reckless driving. Mitchell’s charges allege he drove with either a revoked or suspended driver’s license.

Michael Hazen of Cato was charged with petit larceny and both were released on appearance tickets.