Two people killed in Steuben County crash, GoFundMe established

WAYLAND, N.Y. (WETM) – Two Elmira residents were killed in a weekend crash on I-390 northbound in Wayland.

On July 3 at approximately 9:58 a.m., New York State Police responded to a pick-up truck and tractor-trailer accident. The investigation found that the tractor-trailer was in the driving lane when it was rear-ended by the pick-up truck near the Livingston County border.

The driver of the pick-up truck, Harold Novitsky, 58, and his daughter, Miranda Novitsky, 19, were killed during the collision, according to State Police.

The operator of the tractor-trailer, Randolph Notice, from Mississauga, Ontario was taken to Noyes Hospital for a complaint of pain.

State Police believe the speed of the pickup truck was a factor in the accident and the investigation is continuing.

A GoFundMe for funeral expenses has already raised over $20,000.