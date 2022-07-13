MONTOUR, N.Y. (WETM) – Two teens have been arrested in Schuyler County for an alleged early morning burglary and theft last month, according to police.

New York State Police out of Montour Falls arrested 19-year-old Rilee Kuparinen from Montour Falls and an unnamed 16-year-old from Cayuta in connection to the case. The burglary happened around 1:14 a.m. on June 18 when the two allegedly broke into a dwelling and stole property.

Both Kuparinen and the 16-year-old were arrested on July 12. Each was charged with 2nd-degree Criminal Trespass (a class-A misdemeanor), 2nd-degree Burglary of a Dwelling (a class-C felony), and Petit Larceny (a class-A misdemeanor). They were issued tickets to appear in court at a later date.

New York State Police didn’t hasn’t yet released any more information on the case.