SOUTHERN TIER, N.Y. (WETM) — Two not-for-profit organizations in the Southern Tier each received $100,000 from New York State.

According to Governor Hochul’s Office, nearly $5 million was awarded to 62 organizations throughout the state through the Not-for-Profit Capital Grant Program. This tax-funded program’s purpose is to support not-for-profit organizations that provide economic and community benefits in their areas by giving them matching funds for improvements. The Hornell YMCA and FLX Works in Watkins Glen are among the not-for-profits that received funds.

The Hornell YMCA will be using its $100,000 to replace and install its pool’s HVAC system. This project will allow the Y to continue offering open swim, water safety lessons, lifeguard training, and other community programs to Steuben County.

FLX Works is a co-working space in Downtown Watkins Glen. This organization will use its funds to complete a renovation and outfitting of its 214 North Franklin St. location. The project is expected to provide 24/7 access to working space for entrepreneurs, freelance contract workers, small businesses, and others who need a place to work. The space is described as being versatile, modern, and having the same amenities as urban offices.