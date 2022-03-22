TROUPSBURG, N.Y. (WETM) – As the weather starts to turn for the better, there will also be more road work in Steuben County that will last for several weeks.

The bridge over Troups Creek tributary on Old State Road in the Town of Troupsburg will be closed beginning April 4. The road will be closed between State Route 36 and County Route 83 (Log Road) to replace the deck with new concrete deck slabs. Steuben County said there will be no detour, and the work should last about four weeks.

In the Town of Bath, the Freeman Hollow Road bridge over Smith Run Creek will also close on April 4. The road will close between Peacock Road and Hutches Road for the replacement of the bridge with a new concrete box culvert. Like in Troupsburg, there will be no detour onsite. Work is expected to last about seven weeks.

These closure announcements come soon after the New York Department of Transportation announced that lane closures lasting several months will begin on the I-86 in Steuben County. The work will be between Exit 36, Avoca, and Exit 37, Kanona, and is expected to be completed by late November 2022.