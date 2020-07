CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – On Friday, July 3rd, the New York State Police uncovered two separate incidents regarding the sale of alcohol to people under the age of 21.

Rite Aid located at 100 Cohocton Street in Corning and the 7-11 on 40 Dennison Parkway were both found to be in violation of New York State law regarding the sale of alcohol to persons under the age of 21.

The clerks who sold the alcohol at both businesses will be arrested for providing alcohol to a person under the age of 21.